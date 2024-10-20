Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becoming relatively hot daytime with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at first at places.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy with scattered clouds, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea at the northern areas.

Wind inshore will be variable less than 05 KT at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 23 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rising to 5 ft at times; while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 7 ft at times

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 4 - 9 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max

MENAFN20102024000067011011ID1108798484