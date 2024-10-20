Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesian President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former general Prabowo Subianto was sworn in before Indonesia's parliament on Sunday as the country's new president.

Subianto has many ambitions, most notably a plan to provide free meals to students at $28 billion.

While the country regularly enjoys about 5% annual expansion, the former general has pledged to capitalize on his predecessor's policies to reach 8% by tapping the country's huge human resources.

"From prosperity, we can bring justice to all Indonesian people. We must unite to eliminate poverty and eliminate hunger, and eliminate suffering from our people," Prabowo said in his victory speech in March.

To achieve this goal, Prabowo is banking on big national projects, the archipelago's vast natural resources, and attempts to lower a poverty rate of more than 9%..

