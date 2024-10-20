Colombia’s cocaine output reaches record high with 53 percent rise last year

(MENAFN) Cocaine production in Colombia saw a staggering increase of 53 percent in 2023, reaching an unprecedented level, according to a report released by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Saturday. This sharp rise underscores the challenges facing Colombian authorities in combating drug trafficking and production, which have proven to be persistent issues despite ongoing efforts.



The UNODC's findings reveal that Colombia produced a record 2,600 tons of cocaine last year, coinciding with a 10 percent rise in the area designated for coca cultivation. The total area under cultivation expanded from 253,000 hectares (625,177 acres) in 2022 to 2023, indicating a significant growth in both the scale of production and the geographic areas involved. Key regions contributing to this increase include Cauca, Nariño, Putumayo, and Norte de Santander, where coca leaf cultivation has flourished.



Candice Welsch, the regional director for UNODC, emphasized the alarming trend of rapidly escalating cocaine production, particularly in areas known for high yields. She pointed out that advancements in cultivation techniques have led to a situation where a single hectare of coca now produces double the amount of cocaine compared to just two years ago. This increase in efficiency presents a formidable challenge for authorities attempting to curb drug production and trafficking.



In response to these developments, Colombian President Gustavo Petro acknowledged the lack of success in the ongoing war on drugs and outlined plans to implement government purchases of coca harvests. He stressed the necessity of developing new strategies to address the situation effectively, suggesting a shift in approach may be required to bring about meaningful change in Colombia's drug-related issues.

