TRYX Announces Exclusive Partnership With Pro Gamers Group For EU Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that TRYX has entered into a strategic partnership with Pro Gamers Group, making them the exclusive distributor of TRYX products across Europe. Through Pro Gamers Group's extensive distribution network, including Caseking Germany, Caseking France, Caseking Hungary, Caseking Netherlands, Caseking Iberia, Caseking UK, Overclockers UK, Globaldata, Trigono, and Jimm's, our products will now be more accessible than ever before.

Why Pro Gamers Group?









Pro Gamers Group has established itself as a leader in the European technology market, known for its strong in retail and distribution of high-performance hardware. With their commitment to quality, customer service, and expertise in system integration, they are the perfect partner for TRYX. This collaboration allows us to deliver on our promise of premium products to a broad audience of gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, all while ensuring quick delivery times, and localized services.

What This Means for Our Customers









Customers throughout the European region can now purchase TRYX products exclusively through Pro Gamers Group's entities, benefiting from faster shipping, local support, and direct access to the latest TRYX product releases. Whether you're a gamer, a creator, or simply passionate about high-performance systems, TRYX gear is now closer to you than ever before.

About TRYX









TRYX was established in 2023 by a dedicated group of tech and gaming PC enthusiasts who firmly believe that, in the era of AI, imagination and creativity remain irreplaceable traits of human expression. TRYX is on a mission to empower individuals with more possibilities, enabling gamers to shape their own distinct identities.

Contact: Lucius Liu, Global PR - TRYX Technology Inc.

Email: ...

Phone: +86 16607554477

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: