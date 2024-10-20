Navy Relieves U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility And Japan Regional Maintenance Center Commanding Officer And Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rear Adm. William Greene, commander of Navy Regional Maintenance Center, relieved Capt. Zaldy Valenzuela and Cmdr. Art Palalay of duties as SRF-JRMC commanding officer and executive officer, respectively. Capt. Dan Lannamann has temporarily assumed command. Cmdr. Timothy Emge, SRF-JRMC's operations officer, has assumed the position of executive officer until a permanent replacement is selected.

The Navy holds commanding officers and others in authority to the highest standards. Naval leaders are entrusted with significant responsibilities to their Sailors and commands.

SRF-JRMC is located in Yokosuka, Japan and provides intermediate-level and depot-level repair for Navy ships and U.S. 7th Fleet.

For additional questions, please contact the Naval Sea Systems Command public affairs officer, Susan Mainwaring

