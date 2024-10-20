Slovak Premier expresses optimism regarding potential swift conclusion for Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico expressed optimism on Wednesday regarding the potential for a swift conclusion to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking at a session of the parliamentary European affairs committee, Fico indicated that the probability of ending the war soon is notably high. His comments come as he prepares to attend a European Council meeting in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to present his "victory plan."



Fico's remarks reflect a belief that developments at the European Council could provide insights into when the conflict might come to a close. He noted that the discussion around inviting Ukraine to join NATO has resurfaced, warning that such an invitation would not come without serious consequences.



The Slovak Prime Minister reiterated his country’s firm opposition to Ukraine's NATO membership, citing concerns that it could escalate tensions and potentially lead to a global conflict. He previously stated that Slovakia would veto any attempt by Ukraine to join the US-led military alliance, emphasizing that the prospect of a world war makes such a move unacceptable.



The notion of NATO expanding to include Ukraine has been a contentious issue, particularly since the alliance pledged to consider Ukraine's membership in 2008. This pledge was made despite strong warnings from Russia, which has viewed NATO's eastward expansion as a significant threat to its national security. Russian President Vladimir Putin has frequently cited Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO, along with allegations of "genocide" against the Russian-speaking population in Donbass, as central factors leading to the conflict that erupted in February 2022.



As the situation evolves, Fico's statements underscore the complexities of international diplomacy and the delicate balance of security concerns in Eastern Europe. The outcome of the upcoming European Council meeting may further illuminate the path forward for Ukraine and its relationship with NATO.

