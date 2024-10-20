Price of gold reaches historic peak

(MENAFN) In a significant development for the local economy, the price of has reached a historic peak, with the selling price for a gram of 21-carat hitting 55.2 dinars in the on Saturday. This marks a notable increase compared to the purchasing price of 53.2 dinars, as reported by various goldsmiths’ shops.



The General Syndicate of Jewellery and Jewellery Shop Owners released a daily bulletin detailing the latest gold prices. According to the report, the selling price for a gram of 24-carat gold has reached 63.4 dinars, while the price for 18-carat gold stands at 49.3 dinars.



This surge in gold prices has drawn attention from both investors and consumers, reflecting broader economic trends and market dynamics. As gold remains a traditional store of value, fluctuations in its price can have significant implications for both local and global markets. The current prices not only highlight the ongoing demand for gold but also signal potential shifts in consumer behavior and investment strategies in the jewelry sector.



As the market evolves, stakeholders will be closely monitoring these developments to understand their impact on purchasing decisions and the overall economic landscape.

