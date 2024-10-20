(MENAFN) Amid disturbing reports of violence against Afghan migrants trying to enter Iran from Pakistan, there is a growing demand for a transparent international investigation. Recent accounts suggest that many migrants have been killed or by Iranian border guards during their attempts to cross the border.



On October 13, human rights organizations—both local and international—accused Iranian border guards of opening fire on migrants in the Saravan district of Sistan and Baluchestan province, a region marked by significant turmoil and poverty. While Iranian officials have denied these allegations, the Afghan Taliban government has confirmed that it is investigating the claims.



The Baloch human rights organization Halfish reported that Iranian guards allegedly used live ammunition and rocket-propelled grenades, resulting in numerous casualties. However, these assertions lack independent verification, raising doubts about the accuracy of the claims.



Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, has voiced serious concern regarding these incidents. He has called for the Iranian government to conduct an immediate and transparent investigation, underscoring the urgent need to clarify what occurred.



These calls for accountability come as complaints from Afghan refugees in Iran increase, with many reporting extensive harassment and forced deportations by Iranian authorities. In the past year alone, Iran has expelled over a million Afghan refugees, putting additional pressure on the Taliban government.



The Taliban has acknowledged that investigations into the incidents are ongoing through various governmental bodies. However, Taliban spokesperson Hamidullah Fitrat noted that specific details remain unconfirmed since the events occurred outside Afghan territory. Reports indicate that this incident could exacerbate the already tense relations between Iran and the Taliban, particularly given several armed skirmishes that have taken place along the border in recent years.



As the situation continues to evolve, the urgency for a thorough investigation into these allegations grows, highlighting both the vulnerabilities faced by Afghan migrants and the complex geopolitical landscape of the region.

