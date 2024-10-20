Hezbollah executes significant attack on residence of Israeli Premier Netanyahu

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Hezbollah executed a significant attack on the residence of Israeli Prime in Caesarea, located in northern occupied Palestine. This incident has sent shockwaves through Israeli security establishments, marking a critical escalation in the ongoing hostilities.



Netanyahu's office confirmed that neither he nor his wife, Sara, were in the house at the time of the strike. Nonetheless, the ramifications of this event are considerable, pointing to what many analysts consider a severe strategic failure for Israel. The assault on the Prime Minister’s home comes at a particularly delicate moment when Netanyahu has been publicly celebrating military achievements against resistance leaders in both Lebanon and Gaza, prompting sharp criticism and increased scrutiny.



In the aftermath of the attack, voices of dissent have grown louder within Israel, with many questioning the effectiveness of the military. Critics argue that despite recent military victories, the failure to protect the Prime Minister's residence indicates a significant lapse in security, especially given the frequent civilian casualties resulting from military operations.



Historically, the Prime Minister's residence has been a target since Israel's founding in 1948, but the successful infiltration raises serious concerns regarding current security measures. The Hebrew newspaper Maariv reported that Israel's security apparatus—which includes the army, Mossad, Shin Bet, military intelligence, and police—considers this breach a major security failure. While the fact that Netanyahu was not at home has somewhat mitigated the immediate consequences, it does not lessen the seriousness of the breach.



Following the incident, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) will need to conduct an investigation to determine how the drone was able to reach the area surrounding Netanyahu's residence without detection. This event has exposed vulnerabilities in Israeli security protocols and has raised urgent questions about the efficacy of protective measures for high-profile figures amid ongoing regional tensions.

