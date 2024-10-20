Value of life appears confined to privileged few which results in bleak realization that no life is inherently valued

(MENAFN) We live in a world where the value of life appears confined to a privileged few, resulting in the bleak realization that no life is inherently valued. This situation reflects a nightmarish reality, characterized by militarization and shaped by our own choices.



Colonialism is not just a chapter from the past; it is a dynamic force that continues to thrive globally. From the Middle East to Western Europe, the United States, India, and beyond, colonial practices are still prevalent. For some industries, these practices yield substantial profits.



This situation should evoke significant concern, especially among those in wealthy, heavily armed nations. The sense of threat is ever-present, with perceived adversaries gathering at borders or, more alarmingly, claiming their ancestral lands and challenging established ownership norms.



In a compelling interview with Democracy Now, Anthony Lowenstein, author of *Palestine Lab: How Israel Exports Occupation Technology Around the World*, referred to this phenomenon as a "global Palestine." He argues that the ongoing genocide of Palestinians and the current attacks on Lebanon exemplify the evolution of modern colonialism. This alarming trend is a stark representation of the broader colonization process impacting the planet today.



Lowenstein underscores that the ties connecting this global phenomenon are deeply rooted in political and financial interests, intertwined with ethnic complexities. Although these dynamics do not always lead to overt conflict, they foster violence and loss of life in various forms.



A notable example of this can be observed at the US-Mexico border, where hundreds of watchtowers have been erected over the past two decades to strengthen border security. Officials frequently assert that advancements in technology will deter migration and ensure the safety of those crossing. However, recent reports, including one from The Guardian, reveal a troubling statistic: nearly 10,000 migrants have died attempting to cross borders in the last 25 years, with fatalities continuing to increase.



In this intricate landscape, the connections between colonialism, militarization, and human suffering are tightly interwoven, underscoring the urgent need for awareness and action to confront these persistent injustices.

