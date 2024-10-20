Situation in Jabalia refugee camp becomes increasingly dire

(MENAFN) The situation in the Jabalia refugee camp has become increasingly dire, drawing significant attention to the escalating violence in Gaza. Recent shelling by Israeli forces has led to multiple fires in schools designated for displaced individuals. Medical sources have reported a tragic rise in the death toll from Israeli airstrikes, which now stands at 32 across various regions of the Gaza Strip. A health official in Gaza has characterized the situation as grave, noting the inability to accurately account for all fatalities and describing the reported numbers as "alarming." He emphasized that they are only able to report on those bodies that can be recovered, further complicating the crisis. Additionally, he highlighted that all three hospitals in northern Gaza have been rendered inoperable due to direct targeting.



The health official also indicated a severe deterioration in conditions in northern Gaza, stating that the current circumstances are worse than during the initial days of the conflict. Disturbingly, there are reports that occupation forces have executed detained civilians in the area, raising further humanitarian concerns.



Eyewitnesses confirmed that a fire ignited at Abu Hussein school in Jabalia camp due to the shelling, prompting urgent appeals for assistance to those displaced individuals seeking refuge there. Tragically, at least five fatalities have been reported, with many more, including children, suffering injuries from bombardments on residential areas in Jabalia al-Balad. In addition, four people were killed in artillery strikes near Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, while another seven lost their lives in an assault on a school accommodating displaced persons at the beach camp, situated west of Gaza City.



In just the past two days, the Gaza Ministry of Health has reported a staggering total of 64 casualties, primarily among women and children, with many others injured. There are also grave concerns for individuals trapped beneath the rubble, as their fates remain uncertain.



The director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza raised alarms yesterday, reporting that occupation tanks are shelling the hospital, encircling the entire facility, and cutting off its power supply. He highlighted the severe risks that both medical staff and patients are facing in this increasingly perilous environment, underscoring the urgent need for humanitarian aid and protective measures for civilians caught in the crossfire.

