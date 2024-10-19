Four Foreigners Arrested, 96 Kg Narcotics Seized In Cambodia

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Oct 20 (IANS) A gang of four foreign drug traffickers was arrested and 96 kg of illicit drugs were seized by military in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

The suspects, including three men and one woman, were apprehended on Friday and Saturday during raids on four locations in the capital after a thorough probe for almost a month, the Phnom Penh Gendarmerie said in a news release on Sunday.

"A total of 95.9 kilograms of drugs in several types were confiscated from the suspects' possession during the crackdowns," the news release said.

The Southeast Asian country has no death sentence for a drug trafficker. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be jailed for life, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the statement.

According to the country's Anti-Drug Department, Cambodia nabbed 19,655 drug-related suspects, including 640 foreigners of 15 nationalities, during the first nine months of 2024, seizing a total of 6.1 tonnes of narcotics.

Most of the seized drugs were ketamine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, heroin, ecstasy, and cocaine.