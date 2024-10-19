'Amir's Tours Elevate Cooperation, Boost Global Peace And Development'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's foreign tours reflect keenness to elevate Qatar's external relations based on common interests and to boost stability, peace and development regionally and globally, said Chairman of the Shura Council's Internal and External Affairs Committee, H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater.

In a statement to QNA, he hailed H H the Amir's visits to Italy and Germany as a reflection of the insightful vision of the wise leadership, and a successful strategy to amplify Qatar's global presence and roles.

His Highness's visits to Italy and Germany represent a new starting point for strengthening bilateral relations at various political and economic levels, with the two friendly countries being EU heavyweights politically and economically, Al Khater said.

The Amir's visits to these two countries reflect this trend and keenness to strengthen Qatars relations with European countries and expand cooperation, in addition to leveraging these relations to support security and stability, not only in the Middle East, but globally, amid Qatar's growing role as an international mediator seeking to bring the views of various parties closer together and resolve disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means, he added.

Al Khater said that expanding relations and cooperation is a key pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve sustainable development and economic and social well-being for current and future generations. Qatar can benefit from the experiences of advanced countries such as Italy and Germany in areas such as technology, innovation and the environment, which enhances its ability to achieve its development goals.

Al Khater said the visits would boost economic, trade and investment partnership between Qatar and both Italy and Germany, a push for Dohas economic diversification trend and its status as an effective economic hub, which is fully consistent with the QNV 2030 development strategies.

The visits bear positive impacts on the growing bilateral parliamentary relations, contributing to opening fresh communication channels between the Shura Council and the parliaments of the two countries, a move intended for boosting multi-level bilateral relations and exchanging views on pressing international issues such as climate change and regional security.

He explained that parliamentary relations contribute to building deeper understandings about common challenges and support Qatar's role as a pivotal state in international dialogue, especially since the Shura Council has extensive parliamentary relations with international parliaments such as the IPU, the European Parliament and the Mediterranean Parliament, and these relations are part of the diplomatic paths to enhance Qatar's relations and position regionally and internationally.