Qatar Participates In Media Stand At UN Supporting UNRWA
10/19/2024 11:10:10 PM
New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani participated in a media stand held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The event was organised by the Group of States Signatories to the Declaration of Joint Commitments and Political Support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
The group reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with UNRWA, underscoring the agency's critical role as a pillar of regional stability. They emphasised that UNRWA remains a lifeline for millions of Palestinian refugees, particularly children and women.
