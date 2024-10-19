Jirga's Missed Opportunities: The Silence On Key Issues Of Terrorism, Education, And Accountability

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) One of the primary hopes I had from the Jirga was that it would start by holding tribes accountable for acts of terrorism. I expected the Jirga to declare that any tribe involved in would face collective consequences. I also thought they would make a strong stance against drug smuggling, enforcing tribal like burning the houses of those caught in such activities. But, most importantly, I hoped the Jirga would highlight girls' education, making every father responsible for sending his daughter to school.

Instead, I only saw the flag of Afghanistan fluttering at the Jirga, and my ears longed to hear some commitment towards empowering girls' education, especially advocating for Afghan girls to return to school. I also wished the Jirga would address honor killings and other unjust practices within the former FATA region. However, none of these pressing issues were discussed. The only effort seemed to be aimed at discrediting a particular institution.

For any significant change or revolution to take place, it's essential first to recognize and correct our own mistakes. Only then can we effectively influence others. But, how can we overlook the fact that crimes committed by those bearing the names Mehsud, Wazir, Dawar, etc., are forgiven simply because they belong to your tribes?

Equating security forces with terrorists is beyond comprehension. The Jirga gave a deadline for the forces to leave, but who will guarantee that future terrorist activities, smuggling, and kidnappings for ransom will stop from this region? There's a long list of crimes originating from the former FATA that make life unbearable for the entire nation.

I want to address two major issues: terrorism and drugs.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was formed by Baitullah Mehsud in 2007. Hakeemullah Mehsud took over in 2009, followed by Fazlullah in 2013, and today Noor Wali Mehsud holds the leadership. Show me anyone from outside these tribal areas involved in these activities. According to the Pakistan Institute of Conflict and Security Studies, in 2023 alone, there were 419 terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the deaths of 306 security personnel and 222 civilians. Out of these, 235 attacks occurred in settled districts of KP, causing 336 deaths.

A look at the attackers' backgrounds reveals that most were from the newly merged districts. South Asia Terrorism Portal reports that 23 terrorist organizations are currently operating in KP. According to the United Nations, approximately 6,000 Taliban members or their families who fled from Pakistan are now residing in Afghanistan.

Reports indicate that terrorists from former FATA fund 20-30% of their operations through drug smuggling, kidnappings, and extortion. They charge smugglers Rs 5,000 per kilogram of drugs transported. Everyone, from contractors to NGOs, is forced to pay extortion. In the Mohmand district alone, there are over 400 marble and mineral factories. Recently, when a factory owner refused to pay extortion, his home was burned down, and he wasn't even allowed to move into his new house. Security forces may struggle to identify these criminals, but the locals know exactly who they are-so why not take action against them?

This region produces the world's largest amount of drugs. Afghanistan grows the most opium, and in 2017 alone, 328,000 hectares of land yielded 9,000 metric tons of opium. Around 40% of this production is smuggled into Pakistan.

Before the merger of the former FATA, opium cultivation was rampant. Now, with the decline of opium cultivation, synthetic drugs like crystal meth (ice) have taken its place. Drugs smuggled from Afghanistan are sold not only to Pakistani youth but also in China, South Asia, and the Middle East. The 2,640-kilometer border between Afghanistan and Pakistan has essentially become a haven for illegal activities.

At present, 10.7% of the population in KP are drug users, compared to 4.3% in other provinces. Tirah Valley's cannabis has a notorious history of its own. This region has an annual budget of Rs 150 million dedicated to rehabilitating drug-addicted youth. But who is accountable for dragging these young people into addiction?

Not every failure rests with the state. People must also introspect. The state has indeed struggled to govern these areas, but much of the chaos is self-created. If we are to point fingers, let's point them at our ancestors, whose greed and selfishness brought us to this point. It's a two-way street. The Jirga must take responsibility, as should the state. It's not fair to place the entire burden on the government.

The Jirga's demands for CPEC involvement, employment opportunities, industrialization, education, and healthcare were notably absent. The only demand emphasized was for the security forces to leave, abandoning the region to terrorists and smugglers. The Jirga should first guarantee that criminal activities in the region will cease before questioning the role of the state. That being said, the demands for addressing missing persons and natural resources are justified.