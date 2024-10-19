Are Parents Only Sons' Responsibility? Marium's Story Challenges The Norms

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Marium once said something that stayed with me: "Every child has a mother, but not every mother is for every child. Why is that?" She shared this when I asked why she seemed troubled.

It was a profound statement that I didn't immediately understand, so I asked her to explain. She told me that she regularly gives a portion of her salary to her mother. After her father's death, her brother took good care of their mother, but Marium felt it was her responsibility too.

"She is my mother as well. But my in-laws don't like this. They taunt me, saying I'm 'supporting my mother,' as if that's wrong. Even if I were to bear all of my mother's expenses, it wouldn't be a bad thing because she is our responsibility as her children. But in my in-laws' eyes, it's only the sons who are responsible for the care of their parents. Daughters belong to someone else's home." Marium shared this with a deep sigh.

In her view, her parents didn't raise only her brothers; they didn't solely care for the sons. Her mother wasn't one of those who favored her sons over her daughters. Marium is proud of the fact that her mother treated all her children equally, and that's why she believes it's only fair for both her and her brother to take care of their mother now.

Marium also mentioned that her mother often refuses her gifts or financial help because she doesn't feel entitled to it, and she's aware of what people might say. However, Marium insists that her mother needs to stop worrying about“what will people say” and live life according to what she believes is right. Only then, Marium argues, can they all live peacefully.

Unfortunately, very few people in our society grasp this concept. It's fair to say that people who think like Marium are rare. Most believe that only sons should care for their parents, and it's the wives of these sons who bear the responsibility of looking after their in-laws. However, this isn't true. Parents are the responsibility of all their children. If a daughter wants to help, particularly financially, our society often makes the parents' lives difficult by saying they are 'living off their daughter's wealth.'

If parents provide the same education, care, and opportunities to both sons and daughters, then it's equally the duty of both to care for their parents. Just as every child belongs to their parents, parents belong to all their children-not just to their sons.

Do you also believe that parents are only the responsibility of sons?