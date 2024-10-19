Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Introduces New Laws To Combat Animal Cruelty And Regulate Livestock Breeding After 134 Years

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: For the first time in 134 years, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced comprehensive legislation to prevent cruelty against animals and regulate the breeding of domestic animals. These two new laws are seen as vital steps for protecting animal welfare and ensuring ethical breeding practices in the province.

The newly proposed animal welfare bill replaces the outdated colonial-era law from 1890, making it illegal to engage in cruel activities such as cockfighting, dogfighting, or overworking animals. The bill imposes stricter penalties, including up to three months of imprisonment or fines up to Rs 50,000, for causing harm to animals. In severe cases of repeated abuse, offenders could face six months in jail or a fine of Rs 100,000.

This law covers a wide range of animals, including cattle, horses, camels, donkeys, poultry, and even ostriches. Under the bill, it will be illegal to overload animals or subject them to physical abuse. Special attention is given to work animals such as donkeys and horses, which are often used for carrying heavy loads.

In addition, the bill mandates humane practices during the slaughtering of animals and ensures that they are transported in a manner that does not cause distress or discomfort. There are also provisions to prohibit any form of animal fighting for entertainment, with a penalty of three months imprisonment for violators.

The legislation goes a step further by establishing regulations for veterinary care. Only certified veterinarians will be allowed to perform surgeries on animals, and any violation or concealment of animal rights issues will result in fines of Rs 10,000 or up to three months in jail.

Livestock Breeding Law Introduced for the First Time

In a historic move, the provincial government has also introduced a new law to regulate livestock breeding. This law is aimed at preserving the indigenous breeds of livestock and increasing productivity through regulated breeding practices. The breeding of animals such as buffaloes, cows, goats, sheep, and camels will now require mandatory registration with the provincial livestock department.

The law also grants the government the authority to take corrective measures if breeding does not meet the required standards. It ensures that only quality livestock is bred, and any failure to comply with these regulations could result in fines of up to Rs 100,000. Additionally, artificial breeding practices will now require formal registration, and the livestock department will shut down any non-compliant breeding operations.

A specialized Breeding Service Committee will be formed to oversee these operations, handle registrations, and issue certificates for approved breeding practices.

A New Era for Animal Rights in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

These progressive laws mark a significant shift in animal rights and welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They not only provide much-needed protection to animals but also promote ethical breeding practices to ensure the well-being of livestock in the province. With these changes, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to lead by example in safeguarding animal welfare and improving the quality of its livestock industry.