Peshawar Bans Use Of LPG Cylinders In Public Transport Under Section 144

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Peshawar district administration has imposed a ban on the use of LPG (liquefied gas) cylinders in public vehicles. This restriction has been enforced under Section 144 due to increasing complaints about the use of LPG cylinders in public transport.

According to the district administration, there will also be strict action against unregistered manufacturers of LPG cylinders.



The ban will remain in effect for 60 days, and legal action will be taken against those found using LPG in vehicles. The administration stated that the decision prioritizes public safety.







