Pleasant Autumn Weather Expected Across Most Regions Until Wednesday

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- Autumnal weather conditions will prevail across most regions of the Kingdom through Wednesday, with pleasant temperatures and mild winds expected, according to a report by the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Sunday, the weather is forecast to be pleasant in most areas, while temperatures will remain moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will blow moderately from the northeast.The report noted that similar conditions will continue on Monday, with pleasant autumn weather in most regions and moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will shift to come from the northwest, maintaining moderate speeds.Tuesday will see a slight drop in temperatures, but the weather will remain pleasant in most areas, the report added. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to continue experiencing moderate temperatures, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.On Wednesday, pleasant autumn weather will persist in most regions, with some high-altitude clouds appearing. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to enjoy moderate temperatures, with moderate winds blowing from the northeast.The forecast indicates that temperatures in eastern Amman will range between 25 C and 15 C, while western Amman will experience temperatures between 23 C and 13 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range from 21 C to 11 C, while in the Sharah Mountains, temperatures will range from 22 C to 10 C. The Dead Sea is expected to see highs of 32 C and lows of 21 C, with Aqaba reaching a high of 33 C and a low of 21 C.