Enemy Hits 11 Settlements In Kherson Region: One Killed, Seven Injured

10/19/2024 11:02:40 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, the Russian forces struck 11 settlements yesterday leaving one person killed and seven others injured.
This was reported on facebook by Chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform saw.
According to him, yesterday, under the enemy fire and airstrikes were Kherson, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, and Sablukivka.
The Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure, an educational institution, and an administrative building, as well as residential areas of the settlements.
In particular, a high-rise building, eight private homes, and agricultural machinery were damaged.
Due to Russian aggression, one person was killed, and seven other people were injured, Prokudin emphasized.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on October 19, Russians shelled Bilozerka in Kherson region, resulting in the death of a 33-year-old man.
