OTS Countries Support Forming New Financial Councils
Date
10/19/2024 11:02:33 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The countries included in the Organization of Turkic States
(OTS) supported Kazakhstan's initiatives to establish the Green
Finance Council and the Central (National) Banks Council of the
member states of the organization.
According to Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov, this
initiative was approved on October 18 in Bishkek at the 13th
meeting of the ministers of Economy and trade of the countries
participating in the OTS.
Officials from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan, and Hungary participated in the meeting.
The main topic of discussion was strengthening OTS member
states' future cooperation and economic development issues.
The next meeting of the ministers of economy and trade will be
held in Turkestan. Another initiative of Kazakhstan supported by
all OTS countries is the opening of the TURAN special economic
zone, which is planned here.
