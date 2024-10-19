Qatar's Permanent Delegation To UN In Geneva Organises Discussion On Sports And Peace
10/19/2024 11:00:21 PM
Geneva: The Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, in collaboration with the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS), Education Above All Foundation (EAA), and Geneva Peace Week 2024, organised a panel discussion on leveraging sports role in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.
The event, held as part of Geneva Peace Week 2024, was attended by a large number of representatives from diplomatic missions, international organizations, academics, and students.
Key speakers included Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar in Geneva Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, CEO of Education Above All Fahad Al Sulaiti (who participated via video), President of ICSS Mohammed Al Hanzab and Aziyade Poltier from the Director General's office at the United Nations Office in Geneva. Panelists also included CEO of ICSS Massimiliano Montanari, and Honey Thaljieh, who is the founder and first captain of the Palestinian womens national football team.
In her remarks, Al Suwaidi emphasized Qatars belief in the power of sport as a universal language with immense potential to promote peace, tolerance, and understanding by building bridges and uniting people across borders.
