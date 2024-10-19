Msheireb Downtown Doha Pioneering A New Era Of Urban Living

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With an emphasis on redefining the concept of smart cities, Msheireb Downtown Doha seeks to change how people experience city life.

By relocating essential services underground - creating what Faisal AlMalki, COO of Msheireb Properties describes as 'City under the City' - this development not only enhances the aesthetic and functional quality of the urban landscape but also promotes sustainability and community engagement.

In an interview with The Peninsula AlMalki shares insights into the project's evolution, its smart technologies, and how it aligns with global trends in urban development, positioning Msheireb Downtown Doha as a pioneering model for future cities.



“Our vision is to change the way that people think about urban environments, and we feel we have achieved our ambition with this, our flagship redevelopment project. By focusing on the user experience and prioritising the pedestrian, we have demonstrated that you can still achieve a smart, well-run and connected city, while also creating a positive user experience. We achieved this by focusing above-ground on the pedestrian and moving services (necessary in any city) below ground, to the 'city under the city',” he said.

According to AlMalki, Msheireb Downtown Doha exemplifies global urban development trends by focusing on sustainability, innovation, and community-centered design. The project aims for efficient land use, fostering a vibrant, walkable environment that honours Qatar's cultural heritage while incorporating modern infrastructure. Similarly, cities like Singapore and Tokyo have adopted underground development to tackle space limitations and enhance urban living, with Singapore creating underground pedestrian networks and utility tunnels. These examples illustrate how innovative underground solutions can address urban challenges and improve livability.

AlMalki describing how the development project has evolved over the years, said that Msheireb Downtown Doha is breathing new life into Doha's historic heart.

“You could say that we have been evolving here since Doha was established. The original downtown district of Msheireb also focused on what lay beneath, and the site was chosen due to a single water well whose generous reserves inspired a community to put down roots. Today, that original site is home to our downtown regeneration project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and is now one of the fastest growing and most popular areas of Doha city for residents and commercial tenants,” he added.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is setting a new standard for urban living through its innovative implementation of smart technologies.

“With over 650,000 Internet of Things (IoT) devices, connected by 450 kilometres of underground fibre optic networks, and physical infrastructure such as underground car parking, as well as a network of service alleys that has removed service vehicles, such as delivery vehicles, and rubbish collection, from the streets. In so doing, we have been able to prioritise the pedestrian and made the entire process of servicing the facilities more efficient,” said AlMalki.

Environmental sustainability is another cornerstone of Msheireb Downtown Doha, reflecting the commitment of Msheireb Properties to transform urban living while respecting the environment.

“We have focused on using what we have in abundance, such as locally sourced building materials, and clever use of natural attributes like the wind. At the same time, we integrated smart tech to capture and utilise the sun for power through over 6,400 rooftop solar panels to provide onsite energy generation and 1,400 solar panels secure hot water, as well as rainfall capture for use in 70% of non-potable water. As a result of simple design considerations, such as improving the building envelopes of walls and windows, recessed windows, and energy recovery through the outside air entering the building, we have achieved a 30% energy reduction in the performance of buildings,” said AlMalki.

Almalki said Qatar is expanding and adopting innovative modern models. He said Msheireb Properties is dedicated to contributing to Qatar's ambitions as leaders in urban living and sustainability.