Amir To Receive Warm Welcome As Global Leader Of Diplomacy On Visit To Italy: Italian Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar H E Paolo Toschi (pictured) has said that the State Visit of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Italy will cement the relations between the two countries and elevate bilateral cooperation to the highest level across all fields.

In an interview with QNA, the Ambassador said:“We welcome as a global leader of diplomacy, international law, and as a stalwart supporter of the international multilateral order. We are engaged together in a number of endeavors that are continuing and that we want to further bolster, starting with the many crises that are part of today's global agenda.”

In this context, he noted that Italy and Qatar have worked together to affirm the rule of international law, provide humanitarian assistance, pursue peaceful resolutions to conflicts rather than violence, and protect civilians under any circumstances. He expressed concern about the situation in Lebanon, where Italy is engaged in the UNIFIL mission and is working for a ceasefire as G7 President, noting that it is a significant source of concern for everyone.

The Ambassador emphasized that his country supported the Qatari mediation for a ceasefire in Gaza, adding that both countries are working together on the humanitarian front, especially in assisting civilians affected by the war in Gaza, both by providing healthcare assistance and food to the people in the Strip and outside of it.“We continue to do this work, trying to provide food for Gaza, really trying to do everything is in our power to help civilians.”

On economic collaboration, Toschi explained that economic collaboration has two pillars. The first pillar is mutual direct investments, he said, noting that many Italian companies are already present in Doha and use it as a regional hub for their regional operations. At the same time, Qatari presence in Italy spans across various sectors, from real estate to healthcare, from luxury to hospitality. The intense coordination between Italian and Qatari institutions keeps on fostering direct investments focusing on areas of mutual interest.

The second pillar, he clarified, is related to the initiatives undertaken by both countries in third markets of strategic importance, such as Africa.

He said:“Within Italys“Mattei Plan”, launched by our Prime Minister H E Giorgia Meloni in January, we are working together to ensure productive investments in Africa that can benefit African communities, empower them, share technology and create sustainable, profitable projects for them. We are undertaking this through bilateral cooperation between us and by involving multilateral institutions such as the African Development Bank and the World Bank.”