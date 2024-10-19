Indvnz, 1St Test: Start Of Day 5 Play Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) The start of day five's play in the first Test between India and New Zealand has delayed due to wet outfield at the M Chinnaswamy on Sunday.

Day 5 play will see New Zealand resume their pursuit of chasing 107 runs to secure their first Test win in India after 1988.

But overnight rains in Bengaluru and steady drizzle early on Sunday morning meant there's a delayed start to day five, with the ground inspection scheduled for 9:45am. There were loud cheers from the crowd when the groundstaff removed covers over the practice pitches, though the covering on the pitch and playing square is still there.

As of now, there is forecast for rain to interrupt proceedings again around 11:30am to 12 noon. Day four's play saw India at 408/3 primed to set a big target for New Zealand, thanks to a thrilling counter-attacking 177-run stand for the fourth wicket between Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99).

But once New Zealand took the second new ball, when India were at 400/3, they prised out remaining seven wickets for just 54 runs as India crumbed to 462 all out in 99.3 overs, with fast-bowlers William O'Rourke and Matt Henry taking three wickets each.

New Zealand played just four balls in the start of their chase of 107 before bad light and subsequent rain resulted in day four's play being called off early. Following the Test in Bengaluru, India and New Zealand will play two more Tests in Pune (October 24-28) and Mumbai (November 1-5).

Brief Scores: India 46 and 462 in 90.2 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99; William O'Rourke 3-92, Matt Henry 3-102) against New Zealand 402 and 0/0 in 0.4 overs, who need 107 runs to win