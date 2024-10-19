Watch: WWE Legends The Undertaker, Kane Back Donald Trump For President In Tiktok Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) For the US presidential race 2024, Donald has public support from WWE legends The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) and Kane (Glenn Jacobs) as he gears up for the upcoming fight against rival Kamala Harris on November 5.

With a tense in the background, a Tiktok shows The Undertaker, and Kane, the current mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, sitting on either side of Donald Trump as they encourage fans to bring back the former US President to power. The clip, that was posted on social X on Saturday, has gone viral, with over 11 million views.

| Trump calls judge 'evil' after release of evidence in election interference case 'Choice is yours, choose wisely...'

In the TikTok clip, The Undertaker said,“November 5th, Election mania. The choice is yours,” encouraging fans to "choose wisely" as the future of the country hangs in the balance. He adds, "You can go with President Trump, Kane, and The Undertaker... or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista, and Tim Walz." Donald Trump wraps up the video with the remark,“And that should be an easy choice.”

The Republican presidential nominee's appearance with the WWE legends comes after retired wrestler Dave Bautista made a video firing shots left and right at Trump, expressing his support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the upcoming US Elections.

| Vance proposes new slogan for Harris campaign: 'Nothing comes to mind' 'Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy'

In the video, Dave Batista claims that Donald Trump is not 'some kind of tough guy', as a 'lot of people' think.

“A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He's not. I mean, look at him, he wears more make-up than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds...” said Batista, as he continued to attack Donald Trump with one comparison after the other.

| Kamala Harris turns 60: 15 key highlights of her achievements

Dave Batista's vide was also accompanied by various related images and clips of Trump during his presidency and campaign.