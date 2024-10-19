US Has No Fundamental Objections To Ukraine's Accession To NATO - Le Monde

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States probably no longer has any fundamental objections to Ukraine's invitation to join NATO.

This is stated in an article by Le Monde , Ukrinform reports.

As noted in the publication, US and French Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Keir Starmer disagreed on the idea of inviting Ukraine to NATO.“So far, the United States and Germany are blocking any prospect of enlargement at the expense of Ukraine, while France and the United Kingdom are more favorable to it,” the publication writes.

At the same time, according to the journalists, the Americans no longer have any fundamental objections to inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance.

“If Kamala Harris is elected [US President], it is quite possible that Biden could move in this direction during the transition period. If it is Trump, then the argumentation loses its validity, and there is a risk that Biden's slightest initiative could worsen the situation,” the publication quotes an unnamed European diplomat.

Joiningwithout occupied areas off table - Ukraine's Vice PM

Several Le Monde sources believe that a move by the United States could also lead to a change in Germany's position.

“Whatever the case, the four leaders present [at the meeting] in Berlin on Friday cannot resolve such an issue alone, given that NATO has thirty-two members. Turkey and Hungary are likely to oppose any rapid rapprochement between Kyiv and the Alliance,” the publication notes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said before his meeting with US President Joe Biden on October 18 that Germany and the US would support Ukraine but would continue to ensure that NATO did not become a party to the war.