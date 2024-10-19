MPD Makes Second Arrest In Northwest Robbery, Seeking Additional Suspect

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Department announces the arrest of a second suspect in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.



On Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at approximately 3:53 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim's property, and then fled the scene.

On Saturday, October 19, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Dominique Better , of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery .

Previously, on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024, an 18-year-old male , of Northeast, was arrested and charged with Robbery as a result of the detective's investigation.



There is still a suspect at large and was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below.





Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.





CCN: 24160027

