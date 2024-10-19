Wow Jiangxi Decode The Copper Capital
YINGTAN, China, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news release from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): In the industrial area of Jiangxi,
Yingtan City
in the northeast is a key player.
It is a city closely related to copper
and renowned
as the "Copper Capital
of the World".
What makes Yingtan so different?
Let's join
Fahad, the Overseas Communication Officer,
to find out.
Walking along Cibinong Old Street,
you are enveloped in a rich copper culture.
You can
truly grasp the artistry of copper
appreciate it, and
carry on the tradition of the
copper culture.
In recent years, Jiangxi has vigorously implemented the "1269" Action Plan for modernizing pivotal manufacturing industrial chains.
The Yingtan High-Tech Zone has demonstrated
a strong drive
in the
development
of
the copper industry,
not only expanding its scale in copper smelting and processing,
but also strategically
laying the groundwork for the digital transformation of the copper industry,
accelerating its
high-quality development.
Copper, an
ancient and precious metal
is reviving new vitality and
vigor
in Yingtan.
It forms
a close bond
with Jiangxi's economic progress and injects a robust momentum into high-quality development.
