MENAFN - PR Newswire) YINGTAN, China, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news release from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): In the industrial area of Jiangxi,Yingtan Cityin the northeast is a key player.It is a city closely related to copperand renownedas the "Copper Capitalof the World".What makes Yingtan so different?Let's joinFahad, the Overseas Communication Officer,to find out.

Walking along Cibinong Old Street,

you are enveloped in a rich copper culture.

You can

truly grasp the artistry of copper

appreciate it, and

carry on the tradition of the

copper culture.

Wow Jiangxi | Decode the Copper Capital

In recent years, Jiangxi has vigorously implemented the "1269" Action Plan for modernizing pivotal manufacturing industrial chains.

The Yingtan High-Tech Zone has demonstrated

a strong drive

in the

development

of

the copper industry,

not only expanding its scale in copper smelting and processing,

but also strategically

laying the groundwork for the digital transformation of the copper industry,

accelerating its

high-quality development.

Copper, an

ancient and precious metal

is reviving new vitality and

vigor

in Yingtan.

It forms

a close bond

with Jiangxi's economic progress and injects a robust momentum into high-quality development.

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

