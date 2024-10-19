Cherif Wins Big Tour Class, Al-Amri Shines In Open Class At Hathab

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Cyrine Cherif continued her blistering form as the Frenchwoman won the Big Tour class at the third round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour on Saturday. At the indoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation, Cherif riding Van Gallettana Z stormed to victory with a winning time of 42.98 seconds. Khalifa al-Thani was second on Emiro Delle Sementarecce despite having registered the fastest time of 35.94 seconds as he incurred eight penalties. Ghanim Nasser al-Qadi was third with 56.48 seconds and four penalties on his stallion Morocco. The Open Class was won by Jaber Rashid al-Amri astride Canavaro De Muze (E.T.) in 51.13 seconds. Ghanim Nasser al-Qadi (Chanel D'Altenbach) and Hamad Towaim al-Marri (Baron Z H) shared the second place as they both clocked 51.27 seconds. In the Dressage Medium Level 1, Jassim Mohammed al-Fahd al-Kuwari took the top spot, ahead of Jassim al-Jaham al-Kuwari and Jessica Waldon. In the Dressage Prelim Level 2. Abdulla Khalid al-Julandani emerged triumphant, while Jassim Mohammed al-Fahd al-Kuwari was second and Hamyan Khalifa al-Kowari finished third.

