Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Bahraini King

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of condolences on Saturday to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifah. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere condolences over the demise of Sheikh Hamoud bin Abdullah bin Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, and prayed for Allah Almighty to bestow mercy on his soul, and bring solace to the Royal Family of the Kingdom of Bahrain. (end) msa

