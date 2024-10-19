Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Bahraini King
10/19/2024 11:58:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness The Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Saturday to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifah.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere condolences over the demise of Sheikh Hamoud bin Abdullah bin Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, and prayed for Allah Almighty to bestow mercy on his soul, and bring solace to the Royal Family of the Kingdom of Bahrain. (end)
