Paris Man Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
Date
10/19/2024 11:53:57 AM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
HENRY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad into a CyberTip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has resulted in the arrest of a Paris man.
On October 18th, TBI agents along with Homeland Security Investigations, the Henry County Sheriff's Office, and the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Harrison Lane, in Paris. During the search, TBI agents seized multiple devices.
Brandon Gene Collier (DOB 03/31/1989) was taken into custody and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. Collier is booked in the Henry County Jail on $100,000 bond.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
