MPD Seeking Suspect In A Northeast Shooting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.





On Friday, October 18, 2024, at approximately 6:16 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to a call for a shooting in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital of non-life-threatening injuries.





The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:





Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24161835

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.