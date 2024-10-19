E& Business Egypt Showcases Cutting-Edge Digital Solutions At GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) e& Business Egypt, the enterprise arm of e& Egypt, made a significant impact at GITEX Global 2024, one of the world's largest tech exhibitions, held from 14 to 18 October.

The unveiling of its bold new identity at GITEX Global 2024 underscores e& Business Egypt's evolution and commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that drive performance and accelerate clients' digital transformation journeys.

As part of e&, the parent company's transformation into a comprehensive tech conglomerate, e& Business Egypt aims to provide a wide range of solutions, from advanced technology infrastructure to specialized software services. At GITEX Global, e& Business Egypt showcased solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses, emphasizing its relentless focus on innovation, service excellence, and digital readiness.











During the exhibition, e& Business Egypt signed several strategic partnership agreements with prominent local and international companies. These agreements reinforce the company's commitment to growth and highlight its dedication to expanding alliances and enhancing its presence in the technology market. Attendees explored the company's latest offerings in Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions-all designed to help businesses stay competitive and future-proof their operations.

e& Business Egypt also debuted the beta version of its groundbreaking application,“Instabusiness.” This user-friendly app is set to revolutionize how businesses engage with e& Business Egypt's services, offering a simplified experience with various features to support business growth. Additionally, the company unveiled its fully revamped website, providing a glimpse into its future vision for managing businesses in an era of rapid technological change.

Sherif El-Khouly, Chief Business Officer at e& Egypt, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's participation at GITEX Global, stating:“GITEX Global is a world-leading platform that brings together the most innovative technology under one roof. We are excited to be part of this event, which gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen our partnerships and showcase our technical expertise.”

“At e& Business Egypt, we believe technology is the key driver of growth and innovation. That's why, as a tech aggregator, we are committed to developing integrated digital solutions that enhance our clients' performance and facilitate their digital transformation, helping them achieve their business objectives with greater efficiency and impact,” he added.

e& Business Egypt is positioned as a leader in driving the future of digital transformation for businesses in the region and worldwide, further solidifying its status as a key player in the global technology landscape.



