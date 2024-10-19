PM Reaffirms Strong Support For Palestine, Warns Against Exploitation Of Public Sentiment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 19 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, affirming that no leader or country has stood more firmly with the Palestinian people than King Abdullah II.During a Cabinet session on Saturday, Hassan emphasized Jordan's enduring commitment to the Palestinian right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state.Hassan highlighted that Jordan's support for Palestine is resolute, but he warned against any attempts to exploit national sentiment for political gain or to incite unrest."Jordan's solidarity with the Palestinian people is unshakable, but we will not tolerate any party -internal or external- using the current crisis to undermine national stability or public safety," the Prime Minister said.He made it clear that Jordan's security, stability, and the well-being of its citizens are the government's top priorities. "Our national interest is paramount, and we will not accept actions that threaten the security of the state or the safety of our people. Any attempt to incite disorder or disrupt national unity will be dealt with firmly," Hassan stated.The Prime Minister emphasized that Jordan's strength contributes to the resilience of the Palestinian people, adding that the Kingdom's leadership and institutions are dedicated to safeguarding the country's achievements."Jordan will not be a platform for chaos or an arena for instability. We will not allow anyone to replicate the turmoil and destruction that has afflicted other countries in the region," he added.Hassan called on Jordanians to remain united and vigilant, emphasizing that loyalty to the nation and adherence to the rule of law are essential to maintaining Jordan's security. "The unity and awareness of the Jordanian people are our strongest assets in protecting the nation's stability and safeguarding its future," he concluded.