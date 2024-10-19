Budanov Reflects On Potential Battlefield Scenarios In Meeting With U.S. Veterans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, received a delegation of U.S. veterans, former generals. The parties discussed possible scenarios in the ongoing war unleashed by Russia.

This was reported by the defense intelligence press service , Ukrinform saw.

The delegation arrived in Ukraine at the invitation of the Ukrainian Freedom Fund.

The meeting was attended by combat officers who developed and implemented strategic combat missions of the US Army and allied forces on land, in the air and on water. In particular, they are General David McKiernan, Lieutenant General David Deptula, Major General Charles Corcoran, Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery, Brigadier General Yaropolk Hladkyj, and Colonel Andy Bain.

The participants of the meeting analyzed the global security situation in the context of the Russo-Ukrainian war and expressed their opinions on possible war scenarios. In particular, they exchanged assessments of North Korea's engagement on Moscow's side.

Budanov spoke about the specifics of the ongoing confrontation with Russia and thanked the retired senior officers for their constant and important assistance to Ukraine.

In turn, delegation members said they would continue their consultative efforts to spread awareness, in particular in U.S. Congress, conveying reports on the actual battlefield situation and the critical need to further support Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that changes in U.S. policy after the presidential election may affect battlefield developments or the end to the war in Ukraine.

Photo: HUR