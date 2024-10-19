Over 20,000 Mobilized Soldiers Currently Undergoing Training In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of today, more than 20,000 conscripts are simultaneously being trained in different locations across Ukraine.

That's according to the General Staff's Training Directorate chief Vasyl Rumak, who spoke at a press hosted by Ukrinform.

"First of all, I'd like to say that, in order to train a service member, a powerful of training centers is currently deployed in the Armed Forces. I will not say the exact number, there are more than 25 educational facilities out there. Each site has its own specifics. At the same time, we created them so that almost every type/type of troops has its own training center. Accordingly, military specialists are also trained for their respective needs. This allowed for the military administration bodies to primarily influence the content of training and its quality. Therefore, the volumes are now very large, we are talking about the number of more than 20,000 people being trained simultaneously. These are average statistical data," said Rumak.

He noted that a few months ago, almost 35,000 conscripts were undergoing training at the same time. Currently, this number has decreased due to a decrease in the number of new conscripts.

Rumak also emphasized that training is a process that is always improving and changes are constantly being made. So, for example, before the start of the war, the emphasis was put on live fire against moving targets. "Now the emphasis is on close combat, short range action, clearing trenches, shooting from cover, shooting from the left or right shoulder, and there should be a quick change, shooting from different positions, shooting from inconvenient positions. Therefore, every day is a challenge, every day there are some changes," said Rumak.

He added that the training costs about UAH 100,000 per recruit. These funds go for allowances, material and medical supplies, fuel, ammunition, etc.

As reported earlier, the program of basic military training for mobilized service members is set to be increased from 30 days to 1.5 months. Currently, a pilot project for 500 servicemen is underway. If it is successful, training centers will shift to the updated program in 2025.