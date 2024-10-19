U.S. On DPRK Involvement In Russia's War Effort: Sign Of Moscow's Desperation, Not Strength

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If Russia is indeed forced to turn to North Korea for manpower, it will be a sign of its desperation, not strength.

This was stated by the spokesman for the National Security Council, Sean Savett, Ukrinform reports with reference to a report by the Voice of America , posted in Ukrainian.

"If Russia is really forced to turn to the DPRK for manpower, it will be a sign of desperation, not strength on the part of the Kremlin," Savett emphasized.

According to him, the United States is currently verifying reports on the participation of North Korean forces in Russia's war against Ukraine, expressing concern over these reports.

"We cannot confirm whether these reports are accurate, but if they turn out to be true, it would represent a dangerous development in Russia's war against Ukraine," the spokesman said.

If North Korea were to join Russia, the U.S. would consult with its allies and partners about the consequences of such a“dramatic” step, he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, chief of Ukraine's defense intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said nearly 11,000 North Korean soldiers are undergoing training in Russia to engage in the war, set to be ready for deployment by November 1.

South Korea's spy agency assessed that the DPRK had decided to send 12,000 troops to support Russia's war effort against Ukraine.

The photo is illustrative