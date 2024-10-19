BRS Creating Hurdles In Removing Encroachments, Says Revanth Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 19 (IANS) Continuing his attack on opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy said on Saturday that its leaders are creating hurdles in the government's efforts to protect lakes and lands from encroachments.

Terming Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) an evil spirit for big land sharks, he said the agency was cracking down on the encroachers of lands, lakes and ponds.

He alleged that some forces were trying to damage the sector by citing HYDRAA.

"Some forces are conspiring to stop the government's initiatives to protect lakes and lands from encroachments and damage real estate in the state. They are trying to destroy the economic roots of the state," he said.

Assuring all support to the entire realty industry, he said they have nothing to panic.

He alleged that BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao were coming out whenever HYDRAA is taking action against encroachments.“HYDRAA is unstoppable and the encroachers will not be spared,” he said.

He alleged that the BRS leaders were shedding crocodile tears for people living along Musi River. He remarked that BRS leaders raising hue and cry to protect their assets.

"Billa and Ranga are obstructing the bulldozers. Let us go to the Janwada farmhouse. Didn't KTR build a farmhouse by occupying Gulkhapur Nala? The BRS leaders are playing dramas only to stop bulldozers from demolishing their farmhouses,” Revanth Reddy said

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra programme at Charminar.

He recalled that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi undertook the Sadbhavana Yatra from Charminar for national integrity 34 years ago. He said Congress was commemorating the occasion every year.

Revanth Reddy said his government would develop Telangana by maintaining communal harmony. He congratulated Congress senior leader Geetha Reddy for being selected for the prestigious Sadbhavana Award.

The Chief Minister said the poor benefited due to decisions taken by the Gandhi family during the Congress regime.

He said former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi sacrificed the post of the Prime Minister. The two great leaders showed a new path by giving the posts to others," he added.