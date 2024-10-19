WHO: EU Provides Assistance To Support Healthcare System In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The World Organization (WHO) announced that the European Union is providing humanitarian assistance to support the resilience of Lebanon's healthcare system in the face of emergencies.

A statement from the WHO office in Beirut on Saturday indicated that the European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) sent a shipment consisting of 40 trauma and emergency surgery kits, covering 4,000 surgical procedures for traumatic injuries.

The statement noted that WHO is coordinating with the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Health to distribute the shipment, which aims to alleviate pressure on hospitals that are operating at full capacity and receiving large numbers of patients with traumatic injuries daily.

WHO stated that this support is "a continuation of an ongoing project funded by ECHO" to enhance the continuity of care for the most vulnerable populations by improving access to hospitals for patients needing "life-saving medical interventions and urgent surgical procedures" during conflicts.

The organization highlighted that Lebanon's healthcare system has been in crisis for years, and recent events over the past four weeks have exacerbated its challenges, with frontline hospitals and referral facilities receiving at least 300 patients daily, which is straining staff and depleting supplies.

Since September 23rd, Lebanon has been experiencing heavy airstrikes by Israeli forces across various regions, resulting in significant human and material losses and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents. (end)

