Oman Cables Industry and Ministry of Education Launch 2nd Edition of 'Kids in STEM' Initiative, Expanding Impact on Young Minds

(MENAFN- Onliii Communications) Oman Cables (OCI), the leading cable solutions provider in the Sultanate of Oman, is proud to announce the launch of the 2nd edition of the 'Kids in STEM' initiative, in partnership with the Ministry of Education in Oman. Building on the success of its inaugural year, the expanded program will include an additional local governmental school this year.

The signing ceremony, held earlier this week, was attended by representatives from OCI, the Ministry of Education represented by H.E. Prof. Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of Ministry of Education for Education. The event was a key milestone that underscored the collective determination to make quality STEM education more accessible across the country and prepare young Omanis for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

The 2nd edition of the 'Kids in STEM' initiative, which reaffirms OCI’s commitment to fostering STEM education among young Omani students, will continue its successful program at Al Tafawok Basic Education School for a full academic year and engage students from Grades 1 to 4.

This pioneering initiative has been extended to Al Shamaail Basic Education School, an additional local governmental school in this edition. Students as well as teachers in the new school will participate in a comprehensive year-long STEM education program, which aligns with OCI’s objective to broaden the program's impact and promote a culture of innovation and problem-solving among a greater number of young learners and educators in the country.

Erkan Aydogdu, CEO of Oman Cables Industry, commented: "Our ongoing commitment to the 'Kids in STEM' initiative underscores our dedication to nurturing the next generation of Omani innovators and leaders. By expanding our program to include additional schools, we are ensuring that more children and educators have access to quality STEM education. Together with the Ministry of Education, we are proud to continue investing in the future of Oman’s youth, providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in a rapidly evolving world."

In keeping with Oman’s Vision 2040, which focuses on progress, innovation and inclusivity, the 'Kids in STEM' initiative embodies a long-term dedication to building a strong educational foundation for the youth of Oman. By expanding the program to diverse communities and directly engaging both students and teachers, OCI and the Ministry of Education are cultivating an environment that encourages creativity, curiosity, critical thinking and a deep passion for learning—vital elements that will drive Oman’s progress and ensure the nation’s continued growth and success.





