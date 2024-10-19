An exclusive sanctuary of wellbeing - Etizan Ladies Wellness Hub, launches in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) The Ladies wellbeing community offers a vibrant environment where health, fitness, and relaxation come together in perfect harmony to empower women



Abu Dhabi, UAE – a sophisticated vitality space for women of all ages and fitness levels has launched at Etizan Fitness, located in Erth Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

On a mission to empower women through a holistic wellness experience, Etizan Ladies Wellness Hub blends modern fitness trends and techniques to offer a diverse and inclusive experience for every female.



The Design

The designers employed a minimalist palette of finishes, blending the warmth of natural oak and neutral tones with crisp architectural lighting to create an energising atmosphere in the main hub area.

In contrast, the ambiance softens in the wellness zone, where underwater accent lighting and diffused illumination in the sauna and steam room establish a more restful and calming mood.



The facilities

Dedicated cardio and weightlifting areas sit alongside a Mixed Martial Arts Room Cycling Studio, Pilates studio and a Movement Studio, providing a designated space for dance, sound healing and Yoga.

A treatment room, locker rooms, Personal Trainer Assessment Rooms and a prayer room all ensure a premium and discreet space, while Noa café offers delicious grab-and-go options including protein shakes, juices and healthy snacks to keep you on the right track before and after your workout. The club also offers a Wellness Zone including an infrared sauna, steam room and cold pool for all-round relaxation.



Equipment and group classes

Members can look forward to upping their workout game on brand new, state-of-the-art equipment provided by Technogym.

Etizan Ladies Wellness Hub offers an array of classes such as sound healing, meditation yoga, Pilates, Mixed Martial Arts, dance, and cycling, all designed to foster mental clarity, inner balance, and physical strength. Teambeats™ group classes from Technogym and much more provide the latest in fitness trends with a guided, immersive experience including digital heart-rate metrics and energetic music.



Little learners can also get involved in kids dance classes ranging from Broadway to Dance around the World to Pre-Ballet and Jazz/Tap combos.



With the addition of expert nutritionist, personalized dietary guidance tailored to each member's unique goals, enhancing the holistic wellness experience at the Ladies Wellness Hub.



Elite Memberships

Experience our unique and exclusive Elite Membership packages, designed to cater to your individual preferences and needs and to ensure that you receive the ultimate experience that aligns with your lifestyle. There are a range of exceptional add-ons from unlimited Al Waryah Pool & Beach and Al Baraha Kids Club access, to a 60-minute massage and overnight stays including breakfast in our Minhaf Suite, Erth Hotel.



CEO Shaikha Al Kaabi said: “We are delighted to launch Etizan Fitness Ladies Wellness Club and look forward to bringing a new era of wellness to the local community. At Etizan, we take a balanced approach to everything we do and offer a welcoming environment for all ages and levels of fitness. Whether you’re looking for an exhilirating workout to start your day, a group class to let off some steam and meet likeminded individuals, or a relaxing session in the infrared sauna, we have curated a range of stunning experiences with busy women in mind.”



Etizan Ladies Wellness Hub is open daily from 6am to 10pm and gives members time and space to prioritise their self-care. Whether you’re working full-time, a mum who is getting back into fitness, a gym pro or a wellness seeker, this Ladies Wellness Hub is tailored to indulge in some time out and tranquillity, put your health on the top of your to-do-list.



