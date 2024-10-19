du and DHA accelerate digital transformation in healthcare

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and digital services provider, today announced a collaboration with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) at GITEX Global 2024, where it’s showcasing under the theme “Add transformation to tomorrow. With integrated Solutions.” As part of the partnership, du will facilitate an IT & Business Application Split Program for Dubai Health Authority in a shift towards an integrated, efficient, and secure digital infrastructure in Dubai's healthcare sector.

Renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence, DHA oversees the comprehensive governance of Dubai's healthcare sector. As hybrid infrastructural models become an essential for organisations, DHA's partnership with du for cloud migration aligns with contemporary needs. du was initially tasked with moving over 40 vital IT and business applications into the innovative Smart Dubai Pulse platform, supplemented by other public cloud environments such as Microsoft Azure and AWS.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said: “Our commitment to providing robust multi-cloud services and an efficient migration factory is part of a strategy which ensures minimal operational disruptions, optimized infrastructure, and maximized cost efficiencies. As an astute partner for DHA, we will focus on technical completion, cost savings, operational efficiency, security compliance and positive user experience. Our aim is to meet immediate technical objectives and achieve long-lasting improvements across Dubai's healthcare services.”

The partnership represents a collaborative effort involving a consulting firm, seven external entities, and over 15 vendors, demonstrating the comprehensive approach taken to ensure success. Notably, the initiative has facilitated the migration of more than 40 applications and 460 virtual machines, showcasing the technical sophistication and planning involved.

Mona Al Bajman, CEO of Shared Support Services Sector at the DHA said: "Our collaboration with du is focused on enhancing the agility, security, and efficiency of healthcare services in Dubai. By meticulously transferring over 40 applications, and 460 virtual machines, alongside a significant volume of data, we're upgrading our IT infrastructure and setting a new standard for healthcare innovation. This project is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest level of care and service, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of healthcare excellence globally."

du offers expertise in multi-cloud services, cybersecurity, IoT, and a robust national and international connectivity infrastructure to provide seamless integration for the project, assuring a smooth transition and exceptional results. The migration process is led by du's Cloud Migration Factory, adhering to a meticulous seven-stage process from planning to handover. This initiative promises to streamline DHA's IT landscape, offering considerable cost savings, enhanced operational efficiency, and bolstered security measures.

Additionally, there was a significant effort in user communication and data management, as evidenced by the transfer of over 1000 user mailboxes to the Office 365 Cloud, along with 100 TB of departmental data. Further cementing its achievements is the movement of over 400 TB of data and 400 databases across various technological platforms, indicating a robust and versatile IT infrastructure upgrade designed to modernize and optimize Dubai Health Authority's operations comprehensively.

This ambitious project sets a new benchmark for IT infrastructure in healthcare, aligning with the Smart Dubai initiatives. Concurrently, DHA will continue to excel in its foundational roles of setting regulatory standards, policy development, and quality assurance across the healthcare landscape.





