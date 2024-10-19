Pentixapharm’S CXCR4 Core Compound Subject Of 17 Abstract Presentations At The Hamburg European Association Of Nuclear Medicine (EANM)

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference

Pentixapharm's CXCR4 Core Compound Subject of 17 Abstract Presentations at the Hamburg European Association of Nuclear (EANM)

19.10.2024 / 12:28 CET/CEST

Hamburg, Germany, October 19, 2024 - The CXCR4 targeting compounds developed clinically by Pentixapharm in a number of diagnostic and therapeutic indications are subject of 17 abstract presentations at the 37th

Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) which takes place in Hamburg from 19 – 23 October 2024. The presentations feature the company's ongoing theranostic development efforts and CXCR4 targeting research initiatives in areas such as primary aldosteronism, high-grade gliomas, muscle invasive bladder cancer, multiple myeloma, as well as in cardiovascular disease and inflammation. On the economic side, there is an assessment of the economic implications of CXCR4-directed molecular imaging. Dr. Dirk Pleimes, Pentixapharm's Chief Medical Officer, commented,“We are excited about the opportunity to highlight the many applications of CXCR4 targeting compounds and the work of our collaborators at one the largest gatherings of nuclear medicine professionals globally. The abstracts accepted from investigator-initiated studies supported by Pentixapharm and others also demonstrate the ongoing interest of academia in CXCR4 and the still untapped potential. We look forward to welcoming friends and collaborators at Pentixapharm's booth in Hall H, stand H19 for updates and discussions”. A list of abstracts presentations featuring CXCR4 targeting compounds can be found here . About Pentixapharm Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical development company with its offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing CXCR4 ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostic and therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine and inflammatory diseases. Pentixapharm's clinical pipeline includes PentixaTher, an Yttrium-90-based therapeutic against non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL), and PentixaFor, a Gallium-68-based companion diagnostic. Clinical studies for both compounds have already commenced in Europe, including a dose-finding study for PentixaTher and a Phase III registration study for PentixaFor in marginal zone lymphoma. Additionally, PentixaFor is being developed as a diagnostic tool for primary aldosteronism (PA), a major cause of hypertension. Pentixapharm is currently preparing a Phase III registration study with PentixaFor in PA that will start in Europe and in the United States in 2025. For more information, please contact: Pentixapharm Holding AG

Phillip Eckert, Investor Relations

Tel. +49 30 94893232



