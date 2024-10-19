Drone Targets Israeli Entity Prime Minister's Residence

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A drone targeted the residence of Prime of the Israeli entity in Caesarea, central Israel, earlier today.

According to a press statement from Prime Minister of the Israeli entity office, the drone was launched toward his home, though he was not present at the time.

The military had earlier reported that three drones breached Israeli airspace in the morning, with two intercepted and one falling in Caesarea.

