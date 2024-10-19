Kuwaiti Amb.: Kuwait-Bahrain Cmte Meeting Reflects Wise Directives Of Leaderships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Manama Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad said Saturday that the Kuwaiti-Bahraini joint committee reflected mutual desire for cooperation in line with the directives of both countries' leaderships.

This came in a statement by the ambassador to KUNA, on the occasion of the 11th session of the Kuwaiti-Bahraini high joint committee that would be held in Kuwait, Sunday, headed by Kuwaiti Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya and his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani.

He pointed out that the meeting would follow up on the implementation of previously signed investment, economic and trade agreements.

He added that it would also witness the signing of more accords and Memoranda of Understandings (MoU) that would serve the common interests and enhance security, stability and prosperity of both sides. (end)

kne













MENAFN19102024000071011013ID1108796987