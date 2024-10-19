Israeli Occupation Strike Kills 2 In Jounieh, N. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The emergency operation center of the Lebanese announced Saturday that two people were killed in a strike by the Israeli occupation, which targeted a car in Jounieh city, northern of the capital Beirut.

The Lebanese state said that the attack occurred on a key highway linking the capital to the country's north.

It added that an Israeli drone also bombed a residential apartment building in Chtaura city eastern Bekaa region with a missile, killing one person and wounding two others.

It pointed out that Israeli Air Force launched a raid targeting a three-story building in Al-Deir neighborhood in the town of Al-Kharayeb, which led to several injuries.

It noted that Israeli air strike also destroyed a building in Zefta highway road and a house in Shama'a city.

The Lebanese media noted that Israeli air forces destroyed house in Khodor city in Balbak region without any damages and an airstrike in Al-Mashrafeh city northeastern border of Lebanon.

Lebanon, since September 23, has been witnessing recurring air strikes by the Israeli occupation on various regions of the country. (end)

