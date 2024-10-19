Cabinet Has Not Done Anything Secretly: J & K Minister Javed Rana On Statehood Resolution
10/19/2024 2:00:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Ahmad Rana Saturday said that cabinet has not done anything secretly and that a decision was taken by it and the same was conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Rana said that the government will continue to fight for the guarantees and rights Politically and there has been no u-turn on any stance.“We will continue to fight for the guarantees and rights granted by the constitution of India,” Rana said, as per news agency KNO.
He also reacted to the resolution passed in the cabinet, stating that nothing has been done secretly, and a decision was taken that was conveyed to the Centre
He added that they are hopeful that the Centre, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stick to the promises and ensure
restoration of statehood to J&K at an earliest.
