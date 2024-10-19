HONGQI EH7 And EHS7 Emerged As Massive Hit Vehicles At The Paris Motor Show 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEIJING, CHINA, October 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 14th, HONGQI made its debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024 with its new vehicles, the EH7 and EHS7 , and announced the opening of orders in Europe. These two new models garnered the attention of global consumers with their excellent performance and reasonable pricing. HONGQI added a splash of vibrant Chinese red to the Paris Motor Show 2024.At the Launch, Mr. Liu Changqing, the Vice President of HONGQI Brand Operation Committee FAW, delivered a brand presentation, showcasing the world the unique charm and profound heritage of the HONGQI brand. Mr. Liu Changqing introduced two new vehicles EH7 and EHS7, which garnered significant attention due to their excellent design and advanced technology. He also announced the prices of these two vehicles: EH7 is priced starting at €49,999, while the EHS7 is priced starting at €53,999, providing consumers with a cost-effective option.On the event day, Joyce Jonathan , a famous French singer, made a stunning appearance with elgance and she was honored to be the first user of the HONGQI EHS7. HONGQI also officially announced the launch of a meaningful co-branding project with the internationally renowned fabric manufacturer SCABAL, which is also a joint tribute to the spirit of quality and innovation.This unveiling and opening ordering of HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 at the Paris Motor Show 2024 have made them the center of attention at the show due to their excellent product quality, cost-effective price, and sincere service policy. This launch shows the world the strong strength of HONGQI in the field of new energy, and lays a solid foundation for HONGQI to become the“World's New Luxury Automotive Brand”.The development strategy of HONGQI in the European market is clear, and it will actively lay out the new energy channel network, strengthen communication and cooperation with European partners, and enhance brand awareness and influence. Within the next five years, HONGQI will launch another 10 new models to meet the needs of European and global consumers for high-quality, intelligent, and eco-friendly vehicles.To learn more about HONGQI visit:

Daniel Wang

Hongqi

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.