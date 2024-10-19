Mumbai Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity, Keeps Body In Fridge To Stage 'Natural Death'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a 21-year-old woman's husband and his brother have been arrested in connection with her murder , which they attempted to disguise as a health-related death, PTI reported, citing an official on Saturday.

Ismail Abdul Qayum Chaudhary, 27, a resident of Vasai, allegedly strangled his wife, Khurshida Khatun, during an argument on Wednesday, during which he accused her of infidelity, according to the FIR.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Ismail and Khurshida were married in June and lived in the Kaman area of Vasai.



According to Ismail's statement to the police, on Wednesday, he returned home for lunch unexpectedly to check on his suspicions of Khurshida's infidelity. After knocking on the door for an extended period, she eventually opened it, and he noticed another man inside the house.

HT reported that Ismail stated that he confronted Khurshida about the man, who had already escaped, but she attempted to mislead him. This quickly escalated into a fight between the couple, following which Ismail strangled Khursheeda to death with a dupatta, the police said.

PTI reported that Ismail then took the body to his brother's house and made a fake death certificate showing that Khurshida had died due to some ailment. He also told Khurshida's brother in Pune that she succumbed to some health complications.

On a complaint by the woman's kin, the Naigaon police probed the matter and arrested Choudhary and his brother on Thursday for murder and destruction of evidence, the official added.

Ismail and his brother placed the body in a refrigerator and began looking for doctors in nearby areas to obtain a death certificate. However, local residents became aware of Ismail's actions and alerted the Pelhar police. Upon investigating, the police found Khurshida's body in the fridge, leading to Ismail's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies)